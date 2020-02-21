CBSN DenverWatch Now
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials had to partially close Highway 85 in Brighton at Weld County Road 2 on Friday. Two semi trucks were involved in an accident there, and there was major damage done to the overhead traffic signal at the intersection.

The southbound lanes of the highway remained closed early Friday afternoon as crews cleaned up debris and spills.

Highway 85 crash in Brighton

(credit: Brighton Police)

One of the trucks was a UPS Freight truck.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

