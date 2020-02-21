Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials had to partially close Highway 85 in Brighton at Weld County Road 2 on Friday. Two semi trucks were involved in an accident there, and there was major damage done to the overhead traffic signal at the intersection.
The southbound lanes of the highway remained closed early Friday afternoon as crews cleaned up debris and spills.
One of the trucks was a UPS Freight truck.
No injuries were reported from the crash.
US 85 SB: Road closed at 168th Av. Crash. All lanes are blocked southbound. Turn lane from northbound to westbound 168th Ave is blocked. Use alternate route. https://t.co/05ialRJRpS
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 21, 2020