ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – On March 2, the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 (Wonderview Avenue) and MacGregor will be closed for a three-month stretch to allow the Colorado Department of Transportation to build a roundabout. CDOT will also make other safety improvements during that time.
A meeting about the closure was held on Thursday night in Estes Park, and there is more information available at codot.gov/projects/us-34-macgregor-improvements.
During the closure, traffic from Highway 34 will be detoured to U.S. Highway 34 Business (Elkhorn) and traffic from MacGregor will be detoured to Big Horn Drive. Minor delays are expected.
