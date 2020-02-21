DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man has pleaded guilty in a 40-year-old murder case in Douglas County. On Friday morning, James Clanton pleaded guilty to killing Helene Pruszynski, 21.
Pruszynski was found stabbed to death in a field in January 1980. Investigators used DNA technology and genealogy tests to track down Clanton in Florida, who had legally changed his name.
Pruszynski was interning at KHOW Radio in 1980. Her former news director, Mike Anthony, vividly remembers the night she went missing.
“On the evening she disappeared, came to me and asked me if she could leave 15 minutes early. I was doing my last newscast on KHOW at 6 o’clock. I said if you’ll wait 15 minutes I’ll take you home. If she would have waited 15 minutes we wouldn’t be doing this interview right now,” he told CBS4 News.
That night Pruszynski’s aunt called Mike Anthony, saying she never made it home. Her body was found in a vacant Douglas County field in what is now Highlands Ranch.
“I was the one that had to identify her body, so it was a very difficult time. Difficult time for everyone at the station,” said Anthony.
Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office utilized forensic genealogy and tracked Clanton, who had legally changed his name in the decades since the murder, to Lake Butler, Fla.
Clanton, 62, pleaded guilty to first degree murder, which carries a life sentence. However, because of the laws in place in 1980 Clanton can apply for parole after serving for 20 years. He’ll be sentenced in April.
Mike Anthony is glad Pruszynski finally got justice, but wants to people to remember her, more than her killer.
“She was polite, kind, courteous to everyone, and just a genuinely lovely lady.”