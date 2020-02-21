Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Collins are looking for a burglar who ransacked a woman’s home. The thief got away with the victim’s underwear.
The woman told police that she came home from work earlier this month and realized that someone had broken into her apartment in the 2000 block of Battlecreek Drive. The only thing the burglar took- her panties.
Investigators put out the alert because of a potential sexual motivation associated with the crime.
Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Fort Collins Police Department at (970) 221-6540.