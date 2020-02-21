BREAKING NEWSFatal officer-involved shooting In Arvada
By Ben Warwick
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One person died in an early morning crash along Broncos Parkway in Arapahoe County. Only one car was involved.

The crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on Broncos Parkway between Parker Road and Jordan Road. Only one car was involved. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS4 that a Ford F-150 hit a guardrail, killing the driver. That person was the only person involved.

The Office says it is too early to determine a cause in the crash.

Broncos Parkway is closed westbound between Parker Road and Jordan Road, and will likely remain closed through the morning rush.

