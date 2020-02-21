



– What was a beautiful rustic mountain home in Evergreen suddenly went up in flames on Thursday morning , leaving little more than memories behind. The fire completely destroyed the home, burning it to the ground.

Taylor Brant was inside when he first smelled the smoke and ran out.

“I kept saying, ‘My dog’s inside, my dog’s inside’ and went inside three times to grab what I could and look for my dog,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger

The smoke was visible for miles. The smoke was so thick, the dog named Breck could not be located in the house.

Beau Brant, Taylor’s brother who lives in Castle Rock but grew up in the home said, “It seems like a bad dream you want to wake up from.”

His parents still lived in the home and will have to figure out what to do next. What has struck him is the support they have received.

“Since it happened to us we had this amazing people that has come in from all over and that has been truly a blessing and amazing,” Beau Brant said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by friends. It has already raised thousands of dollars.

“The community has been amazing. When bad things happen, it’s beautiful to see good people coming together… it touched all of our hearts deeply,” Taylor Brant said.

For the Brant family, it was a time to hug and be thankful they have each other.

Not long ago, the families watched the coverage of fires destroying so many homes in Australia and never imagined the same would happen to them.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage. The Evergreen Fire Department said the cause has yet to be determined.