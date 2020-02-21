Comments
ELIZABETH, Colo. (CBS4) – A warning from the Department of Homeland Security prompted Elizabeth High School to close on Friday. The Elizabeth police chief said they received an email Thursday night that said “message heard of a possible shooting at Elizabeth High School in Colorado tomorrow a.m.” The high school reported it to the state’s Safe2Tell anonymous reporting program.
The superintendent decided to close the school out of an abundance of caution.
Elizabeth police was trying to track down the source of the email on Friday.
