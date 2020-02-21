We’ve had a very cold and snowy February so far. Friday was a nice break from the two, with temperatures climbing to the mid 40s with a lot of sunshine. Those conditions won’t last for long!
Saturday will overall be a warm day, with highs in the 50s and increasing clouds. The high country will also stay mild and dry though most of the day, so if you’re planning a Saturday ski trip you shouldn’t have any issues on the roads early in the day. However, late in the afternoon/early evening snow will start to creep back in.
Starting in southwestern Colorado, another round of snow will roll in later in the afternoon. By Sunday morning, we should have heavy snow in the mountains and even here in Denver. We expect snowy conditions through most of the afternoon on Sunday for the Front Range and plains.
Many mountain areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 3:00 pm on Saturday for 6 to 12 inches of snow through Sunday afternoon.
Here in Denver, we aren’t under any alerts. South of the Denver area, heading into Douglas county, we have a Winter Storm Watch for 3 to 6 inches of snow on Sunday. The wind and low visibility will be the bigger issue that snow totals.
More snow possible on Monday and Tuesday before sunshine returns on Wednesday.