ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One person died in an early morning crash along Broncos Parkway in Arapahoe County. Only one car was involved.
The crash happened at 2:45 a.m. on Broncos Parkway between Parker Road and Jordan Road. Only one car was involved. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS4 that a Ford F-150 hit a guardrail, killing the driver. That person was the only person involved.
Westbound Broncos Pkwy is closed between Parker and Jordan Rd for a traffic crash. Alternate Routes are advised. The closure is expected to last into rush hour
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) February 21, 2020
The Office says it is too early to determine a cause in the crash.
Broncos Parkway is closed westbound between Parker Road and Jordan Road, and will likely remain closed through the morning rush.