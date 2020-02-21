Comments
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman accused of firing a gun inside a Walmart in Broomfield has been formally charged. Alyssa Borquez is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder.
BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – The woman accused of firing a gun inside a Walmart in Broomfield has been formally charged. Alyssa Borquez is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder.
Borquez, 21, was formally advised of seven counts in court on Friday.
Police rushed to the Walmart at 120th and Vrain just before 2 p.m. Tuesday on reports of an active shooting. All customers and store employees were evacuated from the store.
Police say two suspects, include Borquez, were involved in the shooting inside the store.
Investigators believe the shooting was not random and was a dispute between Borquez and an adult male, who was also arrested. He was taken into custody in another city and his name has not been released.