Spending time in Lincoln Park? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican joint to a microbrewery.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Lincoln Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
The Molecule Effect
Topping the list is art gallery and cafe The Molecule Effect, which serves beer, wine, spirits, coffee, tea and more. Located at 1201 Santa Fe Drive, Suite A, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 240 reviews on Yelp.
The Molecule Effect offers caffeinated beverages, libations and local art in a community-oriented atmosphere. On the menu, anticipate drinks like a brown sugar lavender mocha, peppermint white hot chocolate, organic matcha tea and locally brewed kombucha.
Mmm Coffee! Paleo Bistro
Next up is Mmm Coffee! Paleo Bistro, which offers coffee, tea, juices, smoothies and gluten-free fare, situated at 910 Santa Fe Drive, Studio 6. With 4.5 stars out of 168 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
Menu items to look for include raw chocolate macarons, a variety of organic whole fruit smoothies, bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with chicken, a kale apple salad, tuna wraps and a sizable list of coffee and espresso beverages.
El Taco De Mexico
Mexican eatery El Taco De Mexico is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 714 Santa Fe Drive, four stars out of 544 reviews.
El Taco De Mexico is well-known for its menu of authentic Mexican cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Noteworthy dishes to try here include the huevos rancheros, chile relleno burrito, tamales, pozole soup and tongue tacos.
Wit’s End Brewing Company
