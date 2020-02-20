LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A construction worker fell about 40 feet into an elevator shaft at a work site in Lakewood on Thursday. West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to help the worker.
It happened at the construction site near Quincy and Pierce on Thursday afternoon.
Our technical rescue crew this afternoon, at a construction site near Quincy & Pierce. A worker fell about 40 ft. into an elevator shaft, was stabilized by firefighters, lifted up & out with a rope system & on-site crane. Worker transported with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/T71jvBUEDA
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 20, 2020
The worker was rescued after firefighters stabilized him and lifted him up and out of the shaft with a rope system.
The worker was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.