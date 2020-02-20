Nathan MacKinnon Gets 2 Assists In Avalanche's Win Over Islanders, Becomes 3rd Colorado Player With 50+ Assists In 3 Straight SeasonsNathan MacKinnon is just the third Colorado player to have at least 50 assists in three straight seasons, joining Joe Sakic and Peter Forsberg.

Eric Bieniemy Likely Passing On Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Job, Per ReportEric Bieniemy may have had the opportunity to become a head coach by way of the Buffaloes, but it appears the Chiefs offensive coordinator will stick to his current post in an attempt to earn a promotion at the NFL level in 2021.

Wade Davis Ready To Regain Closer's Role With ColoradoWade Davis has again entered spring training as the Colorado Rockies' closer after a rough 2019 season.

Rockies GM Bridich Hasn't Sat Down With Arenado After RiftColorado Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich says he doesn't feel an urgency to clear the air with apparently disgruntled third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Colorado State Rams Fall To UNLV On The RoadBryce Hamilton scored 25 points on 11-of-18 shooting grabbed 10 rebounds and UNLV overwhelmed Colorado State 80-56 on Tuesday night.

Spring Training Report: MLB Enters Spring Training Under A Dark CloudThe offseason has been eventful, but not in the way that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred would like.