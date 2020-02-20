CBSN DenverWatch Now
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– A construction worker fell about 40 feet into an elevator shaft at a work site in Lakewood on Thursday. West Metro Fire Rescue crews rushed to help the worker.

It happened at the construction site near Quincy and Pierce on Thursday afternoon.

The worker was rescued after firefighters stabilized him and lifted him up and out of the shaft with a rope system.

The worker was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

