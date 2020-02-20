WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Greeley man is accused of a double murder involving his ex-girlfriend and a beloved local musician. Kevin Eastman was arrested after Weld and Larimer County investigators linked him to the deaths of Scott Sessions and Heather Frank.

Sessions, a trumpet player, was found dead in a ditch northwest of Fort Collins. A week later, Frank was found deceased on a remote property northeast of Greeley. Frank and Sessions’ cause of death was not released by investigators.

George Gray, the lead singer of the George Gray & Elvis Experience Band, knew Sessions for years. Sessions was one of the band members. Gray said he knew something was wrong with his friend when he missed one of the band’s concerts.

“Scott always had a smile on his face. He was mischievous,” Gray told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “He was full of life, and he always had a smile on his face.”

Gray said the band played a show without Sessions, before calling his father to ask about his whereabouts. Sessions’ father met with Gray at Sessions’ home.

“The sidewalks hadn’t been scooped in his driveway,” Gray said. “This is so unusual for Scott.”

Soon after, Sessions’ body was found near Bellevue.

“When you find out about his death, it’s a shock,” Gray said.

Eastman was arrested in connection to the murder. Law enforcement would not elaborate on how Eastman was linked as the suspect. The same day of his arrest, Larimer and Weld County deputies served a search warrant at a remote property northeast of Greeley, near Kersey.

There, Frank’s body was found. A spokesperson for the Weld County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Eastman was accused of her murder as well.

According to Gray, Facebook histories suggested Franks and Eastman once dated. Other than being friends on the social media platform, Gray said he didn’t know the connection between Frank and Sessions.

Making things more interesting, law enforcement issued an arrest warrant for Frank in connection to Sessions’ homicide. Investigators confirm Frank was considered a suspect in Sessions’ murder.

“This is something you see on 60 minutes, or 48 hours. This isn’t something that happens to your friends,” Gray said. “You’re thinking, ‘I wonder if she played a part in this? I wonder if this is a link.”

While two agencies investigate both deaths, Gray said he wants to know how his friend was tied up in such a bad circle.

“We just got to sit back and have faith and trust. Which I have in our law enforcement in Northern Colorado. It’ll get done,” Gray said.

A memorial service for Sessions is scheduled for March 28 at Journey Christian Church in Greeley. Gray said his band will perform Elvis gospel songs at the service.