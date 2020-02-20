Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Flu activity in Colorado remains widespread. The Colorado Department of Health and Environment said Influenza A is currently the predominant strain.
So far this flu season, more than 2,400 people have been hospitalized in Colorado with the flu.
At least three children have died from influenza this season.
The Centers for Disease Control announced this year’s flu vaccine is providing a substantial protective benefit, especially for children. The organization also claims that the vaccines are reducing doctor visits related to flu by 45% overall and 55% in children.
Health experts remind everyone that it’s not too late to get a flu shot.