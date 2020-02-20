Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Part of a home collapsed in Denver’s Sloan’s Lake neighborhood and two weeks later, the interior of the home remains exposed. The entire back wall of the home is missing.
The homeowners, the Swansons, say they were at home when it happened. They describe it as feeling like an earthquake.
When they rushed to investigate, they could see the backyard from their living room.
The bunk beds that were backed up against a wall, the wall that is now missing, are where the couple’s two boys slept.
“Every day that the one saving grace in all this is that I still get to hug my boys every night and that my son was not home,” said owner Shannon Swanson.
The Swansons say their insurance company has denied the homeowners’ claim.