EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A home in Colorado’s foothills near Evergreen went up in flames late Thursday morning. The fire started just before 11 a.m. on Gartner Road near North Turkey Creek Park and Copter4 video showed fire and heavy smoke coming from the house.
So far it’s not clear what have started the fire and no one was hurt, according to Evergreen Fire Rescue.
EFR and multiple neighboring fire departments are in defensive mode on the house fire in Turkey Creek/Gartner Rd area. No injuries and all occupants safe. @ElkCreekFire @ICFPD @jeffcosheriffco pic.twitter.com/HHd7yyOLXh
— Evergreen FireRescue (@efr_co) February 20, 2020
Firefighters had to truck in water to battle the flames since there are no hydrants nearby.
Authorities said fire crews were in “defensive mode” battling the fire.