DENVER (CBS4) – The Improvised Shakespeare Company has been making up Shakespeare plays on the spot since 2005. The Company is performing at the Garner Galleria Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts until March 22.
LINK: The Improvised Shakespeare Company
The play is put in motion by an audience member, who provides a made-up title of a show that has never been written. The Company creates a fully improvised Shakespearean play out of thin air. All the dialogue is spoken in 17th century English, the characters are created off the cuff, and you can be sure the plot will hold all the blood, treachery, and laughs that the Bard is known for.
It’s a new show every single night. Nothing is planned, rehearsed, or written, which means these actors are relying on their quick wit, and spontaneity.It’s Shakespeare like you haven’t seen before.