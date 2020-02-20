Comments
DENVER (CBS) – The City of Denver and Denver Public Schools have come together in taking a new step to curb youth violence. Mayor Michael Hancock and Denver Public Schools Superintendent Susana Cordova announced at the Montbello Recreation Center Thursday morning that the city will be matching the district’s $100,000 for a total of $200,000 towards micro-grants.
The grants can be applied to create programs such as pop-up events, after school activities, trips and summer recreation. The aim is to help steer youth away from negative influences.
The mayor and superintendent both say those who are committing crimes are trending younger and this program could really have an impact because it creates more safe spaces.
The application period is March 1-27. Teachers and principals can apply for up to $10,000 in youth engagement activities.
How bout a crash n rock gang unit Mr. Mayor……the bad youth are carded Sur/NSM/Crip/Blood already…. and are strapped already.