



A large crowd has formed outside the Broadmoor World Arena Thursday morning as people wait to get into the venue where President Donald Trump will be making a campaign appearance later in the day. Republican Sen. Cory Gardner will join the president during the rally.

The rally is set to start at 5 p.m., but some people started arriving on Wednesday.

“My mom is here with me. She’s 76 years old. She’s never been to a Trump rally. She missed the last one when he was up in Fort Collins,” said Kim Desch. “And I told her, the next time he came, I didn’t care what happened — I’d make sure she got here.”

Colorado’s primary takes place on March 3, Super Tuesday, and Trump is expected to win all of the state’s delegates.

Gardner for Senate Communications Director Jerrod Dobkin issued the following statement ahead of the rally:

“Senator Gardner is looking forward to joining President Trump to tout all the great accomplishments they have delivered to Colorado, including the BLM headquarters, Space Force, delivering clean drinking water to fifty thousand Coloradans, record low unemployment, and more. Senator Gardner is hopeful both Democrats and Republicans will want to celebrate these successes.”

Colorado Democratic Party spokesman David Pourshoushtari released the following statement:

“Cory Gardner’s a spineless yes-man who’s sold out Colorado to Donald Trump time and time again. Whether it’s their numerous attacks on Coloradans’ healthcare or raiding millions of dollars from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, it’s no wonder they’re both so profoundly unpopular here in Colorado. We rejected Trump in 2016, and we’ll reject him and his enabler Cory Gardner at the ballot box this November.”

