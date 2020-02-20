CBSN DenverWatch Now
(CBS4) – An emergency operation closed Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon on Thursday at midday. Crews were working to pull a vehicle out of the creek that was involved in a crash on Wednesday.

(credit: CBS)

The crash was reportedly between a van carrying 18 people and another vehicle.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The van tumbled into Clear Creek and some passengers suffered minor injuries.

