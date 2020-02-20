Comments
(CBS4) – An emergency operation closed Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon on Thursday at midday. Crews were working to pull a vehicle out of the creek that was involved in a crash on Wednesday.
(CBS4) – An emergency operation closed Highway 6 through Clear Creek Canyon on Thursday at midday. Crews were working to pull a vehicle out of the creek that was involved in a crash on Wednesday.
The crash was reportedly between a van carrying 18 people and another vehicle.
The van tumbled into Clear Creek and some passengers suffered minor injuries.