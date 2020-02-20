Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– This weekend, downtown Denver will turn into a ski slope. The Civic Center Conservancy is turning Civic Center Park into a mountain park, complete with rails.
Olympic and X-Game athletes will show off their stuff in what’s called the “Downtown Open.”
“We’re bringing in snow machines from Arizona to actually produce the snow for us. It’s a process of ice going into the machines and it gets shot out onto the run, groomers come on and groom and sculpt it, and make it ride-able,” said one of the crew members setting up.
The first annual showing of the even begins Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.