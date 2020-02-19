DENVER (CBS4) – One man was killed and two others were shot in an overnight shooting in the Denver Tech Center. It happened at the Pearl DTC Apartments.
The call came in at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 7500 block of East Technology way, near I-25 and I-225.
Update: The 3 victims of the Technology Way shooting are adult males. One victim was pronounced deceased on-scene and two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Anyone with info is encouraged to call @CrimeStoppersCO 720-913-7867. https://t.co/3pafzZtr4V
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 19, 2020
One victim died at the scene. The other two victims are in critical condition. So far, there are no arrests and no motive has been identified.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867. All callers can remain anonymous.