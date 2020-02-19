  • CBS4On Air

By Ben Warwick

DENVER (CBS4) – One man was killed and two others were shot in an overnight shooting in the Denver Tech Center. It happened at the Pearl DTC Apartments.

The call came in at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 7500 block of East Technology way, near I-25 and I-225.

One victim died at the scene. The other two victims are in critical condition. So far, there are no arrests and no motive has been identified.

(credit: CBS)

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 720-913-7867. All callers can remain anonymous.

