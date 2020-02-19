3 Shot In Apartment Complex In Denver Tech CenterOne man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting overnight at an apartment complex in the Denver Tech Center.

57 minutes ago

Three People Shot, One Dead, In Overnight Denver Tech Center ShootingOne man was killed and two others were shot in an overnight shooting in the Denver Tech Center. It happened at the Pearl DTC Apartments.

1 hour ago

Snow Returns Later TodayWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

2 hours ago

Michael Bennet Holds Town Hall In LittletonA town hall meeting in Colorado isn’t too different from what Sen. Michael Bennet has been doing when he was on the presidential campaign trail.

10 hours ago

Food Stamps Revoked From Brain Injury Survivor While Fundraising To Help Others With Brain InjuriesDylan Flynn, a survivor of a traumatic brain injury, lost the public benefits he needs, just because he was raising money for charity.

10 hours ago

Family Shares Statements Ahead Of Skylar Pagano Sentencing For Deadly DUI CrashThe man charged in a crash that killed a couple near Franktown in 2018 heard emotional statements from the victim's families in court on Tuesday.

10 hours ago