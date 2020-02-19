(CBS4) – The U.S. Department of Justice says a drug strike force dismantled a major drug dealing operation which was working in Denver and Aurora. Officials says 30 people were indicted including the so-called drug kingpin who ran the operation.
Officials say Candelaria Vallejo-Gallo is from Mexico and was in the country illegally.
The investigation began in late 2018. Authorities say they seized about 400 lbs. of methamphetamine, 4 lbs. of cocaine, 5 lbs. of heroin and 15,000 fentanyl pills.
The pills were disguised to look like prescription oxycodone.
“This criminal enterprise was responsible for poisoning our community and furthering the meth and opioid epidemic, but today our community is safer” said
Several firearms were also seized.
Of the 30 indicted, 24 were arrested and one is in state custody on a separate charge.
Four of the remaining suspects are in Mexico, and the fifth is on the run in the United States.
Authorities say there is no immediate threat to their safety.