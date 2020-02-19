Comments
HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three students and a bus driver were hurt after their school bus rolled over Wednesday morning. It happened in Huerfano County.
The bus crumpled near the back. One student was seriously injured. Two other students suffered moderate injuries. The bus driver was not seriously hurt.
The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Wednesday near the town of Gardner. That’s about 60 miles southwest of Pueblo.
What caused the crash is being investigated but there were slick road conditions at the time.