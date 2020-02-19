Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – RTD is proposing cutbacks to deal with the ongoing operator shortage and the organization wants to hear from riders. Starting Wednesday night, RTD is hosting a series of 18 public meetings to address the proposed changes coming up in May.
DENVER (CBS4) – RTD is proposing cutbacks to deal with the ongoing operator shortage and the organization wants to hear from riders. Starting Wednesday night, RTD is hosting a series of 18 public meetings to address the proposed changes coming up in May.
RTD is thinking about eliminating the BroncosRide, RockiesRide, bus service to and from the Bolder Boulder and ending at least seven routes. RTD says these modifications will help the agency better align its services with its current level of staffing. They hope to provide a more reliable form of transportation once the service cuts are made.
The meetings begin Wednesday and continue through March 5.
LINK: RTD Public Meetings