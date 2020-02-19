GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Parker the Snow Dog is now the Honorary Mayor of Georgetown. He was sworn in on Tuesday during a celebration at the Georgetown Community Center.
It’s official. I’m the Honorary Mayor of Georgetown, Colorado! Thank you to everyone who attended. 🐶❤️🇺🇸 #mayorparker pic.twitter.com/YV57ZwOJ2T
— Parker The Snow Dog (@officialsnowdog) February 19, 2020
The iconic Bernese Mountain dog was surrounded by smiling town officials. Parker also stopped by to visit CBS4 This Morning with his owner, Dustin Schaefer.
“Parker does so much good for the state of Colorado. He is pretty much the dog ambassador for the state,” Schaefersaid. “It’s just great to see people smile when they see Parker.”
@officialsnowdog is here and ready for business as the new honorary Mayor of Georgetown! pic.twitter.com/gAzPpHKaOY
— Andrea Flores (@AndreaFloresTV) February 19, 2020
Parker and Schaefer spend a lot of time working with children in the state.
“That’s our biggest project is Parker’s work with the Rocky Mountain Village Easter Seals camp in Empire. It’s right in our backyard. It’s one of the best camps for disabled kids, and they’re doing great stuff out there,” Schaefersaid.
Parker the Snow Dog is also the official mascot of Loveland Ski Area.
