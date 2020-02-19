  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Jefferson County News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will release more inmates early on Wednesday. 27 more inmates will leave jail early, and 12 more have been transferred to another agency and are still in custody.

Those 12 are inmates that have warrants from other agencies and jurisdictions.

The early releases come as the county continues working toward cutting their budget to meet a budget deficit.

Wednesday’s releases bring the total number of inmates to 141. The Sheriff’s Office tells CBS4 their population stands at 1202 inmates, with a new operational capacity of 1148. To qualify for early release, inmates must have served at least 50% of their sentence.

Sheriff Jeff Shrader has previously said the early release “undermines the authority of the judges and the authority of the court. Releasing inmates early, before they have completed their full sentence, is also not the message we want to send to criminals. Unfortunately, it is the action we have to take to meet the budgetary constraints we are currently faced with, and to maintain a safe environment for those who are incarcerated and our employees who work in the jail.”

Ben Warwick

Comments

Leave a Reply