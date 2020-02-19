JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will release more inmates early on Wednesday. 27 more inmates will leave jail early, and 12 more have been transferred to another agency and are still in custody.

Those 12 are inmates that have warrants from other agencies and jurisdictions.

The early releases come as the county continues working toward cutting their budget to meet a budget deficit.

This morning we are planning to release 27 inmates with the attached charges early in accordance with the Early Release Program. Length of original sentence and % of sentence served are also attached. Details & previous updates can be found at https://t.co/rCiGUZdAwC #jeffco pic.twitter.com/sESuhGx0tE — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) February 19, 2020

Wednesday’s releases bring the total number of inmates to 141. The Sheriff’s Office tells CBS4 their population stands at 1202 inmates, with a new operational capacity of 1148. To qualify for early release, inmates must have served at least 50% of their sentence.

Sheriff Jeff Shrader has previously said the early release “undermines the authority of the judges and the authority of the court. Releasing inmates early, before they have completed their full sentence, is also not the message we want to send to criminals. Unfortunately, it is the action we have to take to meet the budgetary constraints we are currently faced with, and to maintain a safe environment for those who are incarcerated and our employees who work in the jail.”