WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– After a manhunt that spanned more than two weeks and several states, murder suspect James Naulls Jr. has been arrested. Naulls Jr. is wanted for murdering his ex-wife Yasmin Dehabreh in Westminster.
Naulls Jr., 30, was arrested in Houston. He allegedly beat and strangled Dehabreh, 33, in Westminster on Jan. 30. She was rushed to a hospital and passed away four days later.
The two were previously married and Westminster police said Dehabreh was violently assaulted twice in recent months by Naulls. Naulls was arrested on Nov. 14, 2019 in Denver for aggravated assault on Dehabreh. A protection order was issued through the court after that.
