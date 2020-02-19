



– Three suspects will be charged in connection with vehicle break-ins that triggered a manhunt in Boulder County on Tuesday morning. The female apprehended after a chase was released without charges.

It all began when police in Lafayette were called to the 600 block of South Lafayette Drive about 4:10 a.m. on reports of suspects breaking into vehicles in the apartment complex parking lot.

A witness who saw the break-ins happening followed the suspects in his vehicle. The suspects fired gunshots at that witness while driving.

Police in the area of Highway 287 were flagged down by the witness and told officers the suspect vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 287. Police caught up to the suspect vehicle and that’s when suspects inside the vehicle fired shots at officers.

The driver of the suspect vehicle, later identified as Jacob Lopez, 22, pulled over the vehicle north of Dillon Road on Highway 287. Three of the four people inside the vehicle ran into an open field. The female passenger remained inside the vehicle and was taken into custody before she was later released.

Lopez was found in the field and arrested.

That’s when police shut down Highway 287 and Dillon Road to search for the other two suspects. It was later determined that the two suspects are juveniles from Arvada.

Arvada police searched a home at 58th and Ward Road and arrested the two suspects about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The highway was reopened once it was determined that the juvenile suspects were no longer in the area.

Lopez is facing charges of assault on a peace officer, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

The 14-year-old and 16-year-old males are facing charges of criminal trespass and assault on a peace officer.

More charges could surface as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department Tip Line at 303-604-8016.