DENVER (CBS4) – Former Gov. John Hickenlooper turned in petitions to the Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday. He hopes to get on the ballot for U.S. Senate.
The Colorado Democratic party’s primary is on June 30.
Hickenlooper aims to overturn the seat of current Sen. Cory Gardner in November. Gardner is considered one of the most vulnerable GOP senators seeking re-elections this term.
“Why has Cory Gardner not done a town hall meeting or been available to the public in a couple years?” asked Hickenlooper.
He also faced similar criticisms from Republicans saying he has skipped several progressive forums.
Major party candidates can petition their way onto their respective primary ballots or qualify through the party caucuses which end in April.