Comments
WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Nearly everyone loves Girl Scout cookies, but what about cooking with them? Culinary students at Westminster High School rose to the challenge on Wednesday.
The cookies couldn’t be used in a dessert, but the amateur chefs had to create an entree.
“It gets their critical thinking going, gets them thinking outside the box, so hopefully that will transfer into their other classes as they take on other projects and problems,” said Westminster High School chef instructor Chris Hill.
Some of the dishes include Thin Mint shrimp spring rolls, Samoa shrimp with mango sauce and Tagalong Thai wings.