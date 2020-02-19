Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Chilling video showing a dog attacking a young girl in Colorado Springs was released by the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. The girl was not seriously hurt.
Surveillance video captured last October show the dog run up and attack the girl walking into a church with her family.
The Humane Society says the video will be added to a “Bite Blotter,” which keeps track of pet bites in El Paso and Pueblo Counties.
The animal, victim, date of the attack and zip code where the attack happened, the animal’s bite history and other details will be listed in the blotter.
This particular attack is being heard in court.
The following video may be graphic for some viewers.