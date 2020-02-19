DENVER (CBS4) – Light snow started across the Front Range on Wednesday morning, and stuck around all day. Accumulation has been small for most areas, less than an inch for most Front Range areas. There have been a few pockets with more snow.
The snow will stick around through about midnight for the Denver area, but will stick around through early Thursday morning in southeastern Colorado.
We have a Winter Weather Advisory through 5:00 am for southeastern Colorado thanks to the snow and wind. Most areas should see 2 to 5 inches of snow, but a few higher elevations will pick up a bit more.
Thursday we are still chilly, but the snow will be gone. We have a major warm up to the 50s on Friday, and stay there on Saturday. More snow is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning.