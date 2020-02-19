Comments
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Clear Creek Canyon is closed for a crash involving a bus with 18 people on board. Colorado State Patrol are responding to U.S. 6 near Highway 119.
They say some people complained of injuries, but it’s not clear their severity. The bus crashed with another vehicle, officials say.
Golden Fire stated they have rescue personnel at the scene of a crash near Tunnel 1.
Jefferson County Sheriff asked drivers to avoid the canyon.
This is just one of the views we have tonight #jeffco Avoid Clear Creek Canyon & be safe. We will all be here if you need us https://t.co/UGiMpeOERz pic.twitter.com/9iiT59p6Ob
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) February 20, 2020