CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Golden News

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Clear Creek Canyon is closed for a crash involving a bus with 18 people on board. Colorado State Patrol are responding to U.S. 6 near Highway 119.

They say some people complained of injuries, but it’s not clear their severity. The bus crashed with another vehicle, officials say.

(credit: CBS)

Golden Fire stated they have rescue personnel at the scene of a crash near Tunnel 1.

Jefferson County Sheriff asked drivers to avoid the canyon.

Comments

Leave a Reply