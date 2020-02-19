(HOODLINE) – Spending time in Carriage Place? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Japanese sushi bar to a medical spa.
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Carriage Place, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
Hana Sushi
Topping the list is sushi bar and Japanese restaurant Hana Sushi. Located at 16911 E. Quincy Ave., it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 137 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, anticipate a vast selection of sushi rolls, sashimi options and other classic Japanese dishes, including chicken teriyaki, tempura udon noodles, pork gyoza dumplings, miso soup, seaweed salad and mochi ice cream.
European Wax Center
Next up is an outpost of the waxing and skin care chain European Wax Center, situated at 3571 S. Tower Road, Suite H. With 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.
European Wax Center, which has hundreds of locations across the country, specializes in a variety of body waxing and grooming services for both women and men.
Enlighten Tan and Med Spa
Finally, medical spa and tanning parlor Enlighten Tan and Med Spa is another prime choice. Yelpers give the business, settled at 16961 E. Quincy Ave., Unit C-4, four stars out of 13 reviews.
Enlighten Tan and Med Spa provides an array of cosmetic spa treatments to help clients look and feel their best, with services ranging from spray tans, laser hair removal, facials and massages to infrared body wraps, face lifts and other anti-aging procedures.
Article provided by Hoodline.