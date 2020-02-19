Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A bill that would abolish Columbus Day in Colorado and replace the holiday to honor another Italian pioneer is advancing at the state Capitol. The bill passed the state House and will move to the state Senate.
Supporters claim Columbus committed crimes against humanity and should not be honored.
Instead, they want to create Cabrini Day to recognize Frances Xavier Cabrini. She was dedicated to humanitarian values and set up an orphanage for young girls in Denver in 1910.
If the bill becomes law, it would be the first state holiday named after a woman.
Many states have adopted laws which rid of the Columbus Day title. Instead, many have accepted Indigenous People’s Day.