DENVER(CBS)- Another round of snow is falling over Colorado. This time around it is a cold front pushing in from the northeast back against the Front Range. Hence, the back-door aspect of the chilly blast pushing in.
Initially, this batch of cold air sloshing against the front range will bring in a dose of light snow and some drizzle. By afternoon the cloud deck will lower and more snow will develop. Accumulations will be light but, will increase during the afternoon commute. This could potentially create some travel trouble late in the day into the evening.
As the front continues to push against the Rockies snow should continue into the night on Wednesday, before clearing out on Thursday.
The bullseye for this storm system seems to be south-eastern Colorado. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for that area of the state for significant snowfall.
A warm up is in the cards for Friday before another round of snow moves in late in the day on Saturday.