BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– One of the suspects arrested after Tuesday’s shooting at a Walmart in Broomfield has been identified as Alyssa Borquez. Borquez, 21, is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder, felony menacing, child abuse and reckless endangerment.
Police rushed to the Walmart at 120th and Vrain just before 2 p.m. Tuesday on reports of an active shooting. All customers and store employees were evacuated from the store.
Police say the two suspects were shooting at each other inside the store.
Borquez was arrested shortly after the shooting and booked into the Broomfield Detention Center. Borquez remains in custody on $100,000 bond.
Investigators believe the shooting was not random and was a dispute between Borquez and an adult male, who was also arrested. He was taken into custody in another city and his name has not been released.
The child abuse charges stem from a young child in the area at the time of the shooting. The child does not belong to Borquez, but rather a family member.