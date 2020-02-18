Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is one of the top state capitals to live in, overall. That’s according to a new WalletHub study.
Researchers looked at affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health and quality of life.
The Mile High City, however, ranked toward the bottom, 48th out 50, for affordable housing.
Boston and Honolulu tied for the most expensive state capitals to live in.
Denver ranked 2nd and 3rd for economic well-being and quality of life, respectively.
Austin was the best state capital to live in.