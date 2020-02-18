  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is one of the top state capitals to live in, overall. That’s according to a new WalletHub study.

Researchers looked at affordability, economic well-being, quality of education and health and quality of life.

Downtown Denver Skyline (credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Mile High City, however, ranked toward the bottom, 48th out 50, for affordable housing.

Boston and Honolulu tied for the most expensive state capitals to live in.

Denver ranked 2nd and 3rd for economic well-being and quality of life, respectively.

Austin was the best state capital to live in.

LINK: WalletHub Best State Capitals Study

