CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The man charged in a crash that killed a couple near Franktown in 2018 heard emotional statements from the victim’s families in court on Tuesday. Skylar Pagano, 27, was found guilty on 17 different charges for the May 2018 crash.

It killed Julee Davis and Festus Poyner. The couple’s son, Cadence, was in the car and was seriously injured.

While Pagano’s sentencing was postponed Tuesday, it was the first opportunity the victim’s family had to directly address him.

“We told him that we hope he finds himself with God while he’s in prison. He knows that we do not hate him and we forgive him. We got to meet some of his family today and that was great healing,” said Jayme Davis, the sister of victim, Julee Davis.

The large extended family of Julee and Festus have custody of couple’s children, Cadence and his younger sister, Adaleigh, who was not in the car at the time.

Pagano was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of he crashed a stolen truck, head-on into the couples car.

Cadence sustained more than 100 fractures and wasn’t expected survive.

“That first photo of him in a cast?” Jayme held back tears and continued, “It’s the hardest because nobody has the right to intoxicate themselves and drive.”

Jayme said while Pagano didn’t say anything in court Tuesday, he cried most of the time.

“He’s sitting there now, two years sober and he realizes. I hope he realizes,” she said.

She may have lost her sister, but Jayme believes her nephew Cadence has a bigger message to carry on; even if he doesn’t realize it.

“He keeps me going! And he gives a lot of people hope and hope is an amazing thing to have nowadays because it’s a tough world out here.”

While the family was hoping for a sentencing Tuesday, they were happy to have the chance to read their victim impact statements.

Sentencing has been rescheduled for April 22.