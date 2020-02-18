



Speaking to reporters at Denver International Airport, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich said he had no idea President Trump planned to commute him Tuesday.

“Other inmates came and told me they saw it being reported on the news and the president was at Andrews Air Force Base and he made some comments,” said Blagojevich. “My first thought was, ‘I wonder if I have time to get a run in.’”

Blagojevich began serving a 14 year sentence in 2012 for trying to sell then-President Barack Obama’s senate seat to the highest bidder. Eight years later, he maintains he didn’t break any laws.

“I followed the law every step of the way, I’ve said that all along and that’s absolutely the case and they’re the ones who did wrong and eventually I think the truth will win out,” he told reporters.

Trump signed commutation papers freeing the former Illinois governor and one-time “Celebrity Apprentice” contestant from federal prison.

“I did commute his sentence,” said Trump on Tuesday. “So, he’ll be able to go back home with his family after serving eight years in jail. That was a tremendously powerful, ridiculous sentence in my opinion and in the opinion of many others.”

Blagojevich said he wasn’t sure if he’d every be pardoned, and put his faith in God.

“I’ve always believed in God, I always believe in prayer. I will say I’m closer to God because I’ve had time to be alone with him,” Blagojevich told reporters.

As for what the former Illinois Governor plans to do now.

“I’m going to fight against a corrupt criminal justice system that all too often persecutes and prosecutes people who did nothing wrong.”

A news conference is reportedly being held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Blagojevich’s home.

Watch Blagojevich’s interview at Denver International Airport Tuesday night.