JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A town hall meeting in Colorado isn’t too different from what Sen. Michael Bennet has been doing when he was on the presidential campaign trail. Tuesday night, about 100 people joined Bennet for a discussion on health care, President Trump, foreign policy, and domestic issues.
“Very similar,” Bennet said. “(People are) Worried about the next generation of Americans, worried about paying bills for housing, health care, and higher education. And a real concern that our democracy is at risk, and the rule of law is being jeopardized.”
The meeting in Jefferson County was planned for one hour, but went longer as Bennet continued to field questions about veteran affairs, abortion, and Democrats plans to defeat the president in November.
Bennet said he wasn’t prepared to endorse a Democratic candidate for the next few weeks, but he said he’d get behind whoever won the nomination.
With his focus back on Colorado, Bennet says his presidential run has helped him better serve Colorado.
“I learned a tremendous amount. I think I learned a lot about the country. I learned a lot about democracy. I hope whatever national profile I was able to develop will benefit Colorado,” he said.
The senator is planning two more town hall meetings later in the week. On Thursday, he’ll be in Grand Junction and on Friday he’s planning to be in Steamboat Springs.