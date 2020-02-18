AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The man who murdered a beloved Good Samaritan in Aurora is still on the run, three years after the death of Kelly Acosta. Acosta was murdered in the parking lot of his Aurora apartment complex in the early hours of Feb. 18, 2017.
The suspect in the case was never identified, nor was a suspect description ever determined by the Aurora Police Department.
Acosta, a bartender at the popular Emerald Isle restaurant nearby, was said to have intervened with a dispute between his neighbor and the suspect near South Dillon Way in Aurora. Witnesses said Acosta stepped in to help his neighbor, a female, after realizing the male suspect was harassing her.
Acosta was shot and killed, and the suspect was never identified.
Aurora Police, Crime Stoppers, ATF and friends have raised more than $36,000 as a reward for whoever provides a tip the leads to Acosta’s killer.
Anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest is eligible for the reward, and can remain anonymous in their report.