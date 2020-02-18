DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s still time to visit the Ice Castles in Dillon. Thousands of people have visited the frozen playground so far this season since it opened before the new year.
At 9,000 feet elevation, the seasonal attraction covers a town park. Employees, or “ice farmers” as they’re called, spend eight weeks building the ice castles.
It takes 10 million gallons of water to make all the ice used to build the structure. Each day, workers groom the castle and add ice, which means it gets larger the longer it stays open.
Brent Christensen, the founder of Ice Castles, an Utah-based company, started with a sprinkler in his back yard.
“Built a tripod out of wood and turned on the sprinkler, and of course everything got covered in ice,” said Christensen.
It wasn’t long until that idea turned into six ice castles with locations in five states, Colorado, New Hampshire, Utah, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and one in Canada.
When asked about climate change, “I’m not going to lie, it’s been challenging,” said Christensen.
Visitors can explore caves and tunnels, even race down an ice-carved slide. The towers top 60 feet tall.
At night, the castles glow pink, blue and green thanks to specially-placed lights.
The Ice Castles will remain open for another couple of weeks. Tickets are available now.