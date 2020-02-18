Comments
(HOODLINE) – Shopping for mobile phone accessories? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top mobile phone accessory hot spots in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re in the market for mobile phone accessories.
Phone Store
First on the list is Phone Store. Located at 3095 S. Peoria St., Unit A, in Dam East-West, it is the highest-rated mobile phone accessory spot in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Cellairis
Next up is Cellairis, situated in Walmart, 5650 S. Chambers Road. With four stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, it has proved to be a local favorite.
Verizon Wireless
Verizon Wireless, located at 3551 S. Tower Road, Suite B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shop four stars out of 11 reviews.
Mile High Cell Repair
Mile High Cell Repair is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10061 E. Colfax Ave. to see for yourself.
Article provided by Hoodline.