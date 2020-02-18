



– CBS4 has partnered with the Denver Rescue Mission to Spread the Warmth this winter. As the temperatures continue to drop below freezing every night, those who live on the street are in danger of suffering from frostbite and other health problems.

The Denver Rescue Mission provided 415,091 nights of shelter in 2019, and served 773,717 meals to clients. Even a small donation goes a long way at the Rescue Mission.

“10-dollars really provides one night of overnight service, and three meals for the next day, so it really is a day’s worth of care for an individual,” said Deb Butte, Director of Diversion and Intake for the Denver Rescue Mission.

That kind of basic care gives some people the stability they need to start rebuilding their lives. In 2019, the Denver Rescue Mission moved more than 400 people out of homeless sheltering. When a person doesn’t have shelter and regular meals, it’s extraordinarily difficult to address the other factors that contribute to homelessness.

“We have your basic needs. As you’re figuring out what you need to do next, let us, and our programs, and our staff come along side you. We have the basic needs covered for you while you’re trying to figure that out,” Butte told CBS4.

You can make a bid difference in a person’s life by making even a small donation to our Spread the Warmth campaign.