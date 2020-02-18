BREAKING NEWS1 Arrested In Active Shooter Situation At Broomfield Walmart
DENVER (CBS4) –  Denver City Council will look at a new contract to put re-construction of the Denver International Airport terminal building back on track. They will discuss the issue at their regular meeting on Tuesday night.

A look at the Great Hall Project under construction at Denver International Airport

A look at the Great Hall Project under construction at Denver International Airport (credit: CBS)

The new contract will allow a new contractor, Hensel Phelps,  to lead the job.

An ongoing CBS4 investigation led by Brian Maass revealed the Great Hall Project had actually turned into a debacle, leading to the firing of the previous contractor.

If the new contract is approved, construction should pick up again as soon as March. Renovations – which began in 2018 – should be complete in 2024 – three years behind the original completion date.

