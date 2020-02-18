DENVER (CBS4)– Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar will campaign in Colorado next week. Her stop in Denver comes amid some other candidates also visiting the state.
Klobuchar will attend what’s being called a “grassroots event” on Feb. 20 but no other details have been released.
She’s one of several Democrats visiting Colorado before Super Tuesday next month.
Democrat Pete Buttigieg will appear at a town hall event in Aurora on Feb. 22.
Democratic candidate Elizabeth Warren will visit the Fillmore Auditorium in Denver on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m.
Former Vice President and Democratic candidate Joe Biden campaigned in Denver on Monday night at a fundraising event with former Senator Ken Salazar.
Candidate Bernie Sanders rallied supporters in Denver on Sunday.
Pres. Donald Trump will campaign in Colorado Springs on Thursday with Sen. Cory Gardner.