



– A man killed while riding in an Uber ride share is being remembered as an outdoorsman and loving father. Charles “Charlie” Leake, 52, was trying to be a responsible alcohol consumer by taking man Uber home from a night at the bar.

However, only miles away from his home, he was killed by another driver.

Colorado State Patrol investigators said the driver of a Jeep crashed into the vehicle Leake was riding in. The driver of the Jeep ran from the scene and has not been located or publicly identified.

Leake’s vehicle, which he drove to Mugsy’s Bar in Denver Sunday night, now serves as a memorial. Friends and family have left flowers on the windshield of the vehicle, which is still parked outside the bar.

“I was just with him,” said John Anders, one of Leake’s friends from the bar, “He never drove and drank. Never ever.”

One of Leake’s best friends, Luke Hunter, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas that Leake was killed doing something he thought would be very safe.

“He lived by his own rule and was taken from us doing something he truly believed in, not drinking and driving,” Hunter said. “This tragic, tragic, accident happened.”

“It is crazy that it could happen to somebody just trying to do the right thing,” Anders said.

Colorado State Patrol was successful at recovering the Jeep used in the collision. The identify of any possible driver was not released.

Friends tell CBS4 that Leake was a father of a young son, who he loved to spend time with. Some said he was also an incredible billiards player, and lover of golf.

“We lost an outdoorsman, a father, a loving son, a great friend,” Hunter said. “Everyone loved him.”

Friends hope to create a golf tournament fundraiser for Leake’s son. While they mourn, friends pleaded with the suspect to turn themselves in.

“Just come forward. There’s no reason why his son should not know who did this,” Hunter said.